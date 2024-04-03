Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Down 3%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 44,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,072,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMPS has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altus Power

Altus Power Price Performance

Insider Activity

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $746.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

In other news, insider Anthony Savino sold 34,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $243,769.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,907,536 shares in the company, valued at $27,430,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony Savino sold 34,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $243,769.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,907,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,430,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,654,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,834,381.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,673 shares of company stock valued at $530,948 in the last 90 days. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.