Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.4 %

MO traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.32. 2,219,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,627,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

