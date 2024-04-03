Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) Short Interest Down 6.6% in March

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the February 29th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPP. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alpine 4 by 450.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 424,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine 4 by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,666,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 101,490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alpine 4 during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alpine 4 during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine 4 during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Alpine 4 Stock Up 5.0 %

ALPP stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76. Alpine 4 has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

About Alpine 4

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial conglomerate in North America. The company offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry for productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that improve vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision.

