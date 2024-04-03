Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 12.30 Per Share

Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.15) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Alpha Group International’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Alpha Group International Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of LON:ALPH opened at GBX 1,910 ($23.98) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,713.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,728.16. The firm has a market cap of £820.92 million, a PE ratio of 926.11 and a beta of 1.67. Alpha Group International has a 12-month low of GBX 1,460 ($18.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,340 ($29.37).
About Alpha Group International
