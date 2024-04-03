ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Short Interest Down 7.0% in March

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,559,800 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the February 29th total of 3,828,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ALPKF opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. ALPEK has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.20.

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico and internationally. It operates in two segments, Polyester, and Plastic and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid (PTA), an organic compound that is raw material for PET; polyethylene terephthalate (PET), a plastic resin for use in the beverage bottles, food containers, and consumer good packaging applications; recycled PET for new bottles and containers, strapping and packing supplies, and fibers for clothing and carpet; and polyester fibers, such as staple fiber for use in carpets, home furnishings, and garments; and filament for clothing, automotive interiors, and seatbelts, as well as canvases, conveyor belts, hoses, and other industrial application.

