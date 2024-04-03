AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

AFB opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFB. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $21,254,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1,123.0% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 355,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 326,145 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 766,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 151,283 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 51.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 111,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $825,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

