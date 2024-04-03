AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
AFB opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
