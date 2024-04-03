Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Short Interest Down 6.6% in March

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the February 29th total of 4,540,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 482,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth $13,084,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,239,000 after purchasing an additional 458,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 326.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 375,241 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 684,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 264,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,746,000 after acquiring an additional 231,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.14. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $24.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $625.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.54 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 34.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.77%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 58.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

