Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Down 2.7%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.69. Approximately 20,846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 890,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 75.64%. The firm had revenue of $465.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 11,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $57,985.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 898,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,334.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $125,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,830,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 11,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $57,985.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 898,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,334.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,213 shares of company stock worth $460,587 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,831 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after buying an additional 1,108,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,601,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

