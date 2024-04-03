Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 0.8%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.13 and last traded at $72.32. 3,854,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 18,830,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

The firm has a market cap of $183.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,491 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473,618 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 113,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 62,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 730,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

