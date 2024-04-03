Algorand (ALGO) Market Cap Hits $1.94 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and $67.73 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00070891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00027680 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00016663 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,085,287,543 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.