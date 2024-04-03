Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 8,572 shares.The stock last traded at $219.20 and had previously closed at $217.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Alexander’s Trading Down 2.2 %

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 13.22 and a quick ratio of 13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 90.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 17.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alexander’s by 29.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexander’s by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

Featured Articles

