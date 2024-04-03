Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Short Interest Up 8.5% in March

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the February 29th total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 684,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALEC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Alector Trading Down 5.5 %

ALEC stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. Alector has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $557.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 134.34% and a negative return on equity of 77.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alector will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gary Romano sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $41,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,485.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 5,716 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $39,554.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,102.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 6,001 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $41,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,485.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,554 shares of company stock valued at $211,434. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alector

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,172,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,825,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,032,000 after acquiring an additional 241,637 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after acquiring an additional 650,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alector by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,426,000 after buying an additional 44,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP grew its position in Alector by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,131,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,829,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

