Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2024

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRIGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $13.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIRI stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 17,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.60. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $5.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRIFree Report) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

