Aion (AION) Reaches One Day Volume of $849.58

Aion (AION) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $849.58 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aion has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00106708 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00035614 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00016760 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002981 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

