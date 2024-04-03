Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,649 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

