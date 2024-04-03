AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.62. Approximately 3,721,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 11,767,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 962.96 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14,414.41%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.5% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 250,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

