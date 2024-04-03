AFS Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AFS Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 52,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after buying an additional 18,069 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 78,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.43. 1,200,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,697. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $234.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.