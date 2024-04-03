Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.15

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 150697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48.
Aegon Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.1734 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15.
About Aegon
Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.
