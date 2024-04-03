Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.15

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 150697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Aegon Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48.

Aegon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.1734 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Trading of Aegon

About Aegon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEG. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the first quarter valued at about $117,160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,961,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,118,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aegon by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 697,389 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Aegon by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,922,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 601,003 shares during the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

Featured Articles

