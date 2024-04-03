Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Gap Up to $4.28

Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $4.43. Advantage Solutions shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 23,115 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Advantage Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jack Anthony Pestello bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,099.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the first quarter valued at $64,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Advantage Solutions by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

