Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.5 %

AMD opened at $178.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.02 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

