ADT (NYSE:ADT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,785,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 5,472,167 shares.The stock last traded at $6.67 and had previously closed at $6.72.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADT. Barclays reduced their target price on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.57.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. ADT had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter worth $6,696,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ADT by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,966,871 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after buying an additional 602,704 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,627,166 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $106,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,447 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADT by 11.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,972,786 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 304,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ADT by 69.6% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 516,156 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 211,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

