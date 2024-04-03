Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Short Interest Down 7.4% in March

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,100 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the February 29th total of 424,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $101.66 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $114.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.07 and its 200-day moving average is $90.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $276.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 61.6% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 46,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 17,630 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 55.0% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 233,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after buying an additional 82,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.5% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 288,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,548,000 after buying an additional 36,578 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADUS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

