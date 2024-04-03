Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.46

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.46 and last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 219519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average is $22.34.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVR. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 92.5% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.