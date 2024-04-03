987 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Bought by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,376,393.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $205.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.40. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.05%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.