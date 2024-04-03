9,600 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Acquired by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Newmont by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 315,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after buying an additional 97,700 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $849,000. apricus wealth LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 38,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 60,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.97.

Newmont Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.86. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $52.76.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

