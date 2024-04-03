9,406 Shares in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS) Acquired by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.72% of Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF in the first quarter worth $558,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF in the first quarter worth $849,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF in the second quarter worth $335,000.

Get Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF alerts:

Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ESGS stock opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average of $40.08. Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (ESGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index composed of 100 US equities (excluding REITs). Securities are screened for dividend yields and the Investment Managers proprietary ESGM Ratings that draw on the SASB materiality framework.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.