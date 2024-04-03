8,631 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Bought by Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. Crown Castle makes up approximately 0.2% of Vanderbilt University’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 108.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $136.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.85. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 180.92%.

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.93.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

