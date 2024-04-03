6,935 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Bought by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 131,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,131,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,700,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 54,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.24.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

