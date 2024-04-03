6,814 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Acquired by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total transaction of $716,449.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 596,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,378,695.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $249.66. 359,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,421. The company has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.01 and a 12 month high of $256.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.02.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

See Also

