656 Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Purchased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Medpace by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,340 shares of company stock valued at $76,651,647. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.00.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $393.06. 14,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,538. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.83. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.43 and a 1 year high of $419.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

