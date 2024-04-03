61,695 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 61,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 2.0% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,958 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,502,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,417,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,528,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,654. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

