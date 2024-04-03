51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of -0.62. 51Talk Online Education Group has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $9.24.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 50.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

About 51Talk Online Education Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

