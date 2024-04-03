51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of -0.62. 51Talk Online Education Group has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $9.24.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 50.47%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group
About 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 51Talk Online Education Group
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.