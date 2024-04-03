5,192 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Bought by Envision Financial Planning LLC

Envision Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $43.39. 7,370,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,784,539. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.23. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $43.41.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

