4,894 Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Acquired by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Medpace by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total transaction of $19,587,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,539,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,274,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,340 shares of company stock valued at $76,651,647. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of MEDP stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $393.69. The company had a trading volume of 43,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,990. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.43 and a 52-week high of $419.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $372.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MEDP. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

