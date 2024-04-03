3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,117 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after buying an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 3M by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MMM opened at $92.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $94.42.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. 3M’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Bank of America cut their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.10.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

