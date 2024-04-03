3,285 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

PayPal Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $65.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,940,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,830,910. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

