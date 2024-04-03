2,363 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $441.11. 43,997,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,874,445. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $309.89 and a twelve month high of $449.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.29.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

