1,375 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.62. 99,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,653. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.