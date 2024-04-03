1,350 Shares in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Acquired by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 104.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 428.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

AMG stock traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $166.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,013. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.48. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $167.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. The company had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

