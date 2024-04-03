12,635 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Bought by Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University bought a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000. Entegris comprises approximately 0.4% of Vanderbilt University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,327,000 after buying an additional 386,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,452,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,271,000 after buying an additional 107,989 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after buying an additional 748,491 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,329,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,853,000 after buying an additional 536,532 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,150,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,722,000 after buying an additional 53,011 shares during the period.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $2,379,995.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,849. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENTG

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of Entegris stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.06. 224,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,985. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.37 and a 12 month high of $146.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Entegris’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.