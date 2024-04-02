ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.
ZTO opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. ZTO Express has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.04.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
