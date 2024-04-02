Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. United Bank boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $128.47. 1,050,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.94 and its 200 day moving average is $118.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.28.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

