yearn.finance Price Tops $8,157.69 on Top Exchanges (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for $8,157.69 or 0.12469821 BTC on popular exchanges. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $271.45 million and approximately $73.38 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,275 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

