WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$236.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSP. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WSP Global in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded WSP Global from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$215.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on WSP Global from C$220.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$234.00 to C$239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WSP Global from C$215.00 to C$244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

TSE:WSP opened at C$224.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$212.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$196.55. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$164.32 and a 1 year high of C$230.98.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C$0.08. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.81 billion. Equities analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 7.9170491 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

