Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $103.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $105.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at $333,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

