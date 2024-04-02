Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,454 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 372,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,464,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,609. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

