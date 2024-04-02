Wells Fargo & Company Increases ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target to $1,150.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ASML. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $982.60.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $32.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $960.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,179. ASML has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,056.34. The company has a market capitalization of $378.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $938.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $760.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

