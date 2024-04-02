Welch Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,609,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,984,000 after purchasing an additional 105,704 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 86.6% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,548,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,695,000 after acquiring an additional 718,735 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 85.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,522,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,011,000 after acquiring an additional 703,322 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,339,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,970,000 after acquiring an additional 145,395 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,199,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,926,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,359,747. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $54.47.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.