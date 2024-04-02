Welch Group LLC Takes Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.19.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,441,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,843. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently -72.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

