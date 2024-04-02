Welch Group LLC Sells 320 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Welch Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $441.11. 43,216,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,746,523. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $435.38 and a 200-day moving average of $401.29. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $309.89 and a 52 week high of $449.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

